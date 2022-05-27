Man charged with sexually assaulting, robbing woman in Old Town after following her from bus stop

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in Old Town after following her from a bus stop on Monday, Chicago police said.

Demarlin Brewer, 47, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of North State Street after trying to burglarize a business in River North, police said.

While in custody, police identified him as the man who followed a woman Monday after she got off a bus in the 500 block of North State Street, police said.

Brewer allegedly followed her north and confronted her in the 1700 block of North Wells Street, where he attacked her.

At the time of the attack, he was out on bond for a burglary case in Edgewater Beach, court records show.

Brewer was expected in court Friday on charges of aggravated sex assault with a weapon, armed robbery, burglary and theft.

