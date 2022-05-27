The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 27, 2022
Man charged with sexually assaulting, robbing woman in Old Town after following her from bus stop

Demarlin Brewer, 47, is also charged in a River North theft and burglary, Chicago police said.

David Struett By David Struett
   
A man has been charged with sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in Old Town after following her from a bus stop on Monday, Chicago police said.

Demarlin Brewer, 47, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of North State Street after trying to burglarize a business in River North, police said.

While in custody, police identified him as the man who followed a woman Monday after she got off a bus in the 500 block of North State Street, police said.

Brewer allegedly followed her north and confronted her in the 1700 block of North Wells Street, where he attacked her.

At the time of the attack, he was out on bond for a burglary case in Edgewater Beach, court records show.

Brewer was expected in court Friday on charges of aggravated sex assault with a weapon, armed robbery, burglary and theft.

Apple AirTags, touted as a way to find lost keys, purses, also are being used by stalkers
Mother charged with killing 8-year-old daughter in Uptown and then injuring herself — one day after social worker visited family
Charges filed in fatal attempted carjacking in Belmont Central in March
Man and 16-year-old boy charged with killing 9-year-old and wounding 5-year-old in Skokie shooting
‘Enough’ Quigley, others in Congress tell ATF, demanding data on gun-dealer inspections
6 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday
Rebecca Weininger, director of the domestic violence law practice at the North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic, displays an Apple AirTag. The tracking devices are being used to secretly keep unwanted tabs on and stalk people.
The Watchdogs
Apple AirTags, touted as a way to find lost keys, purses, also are being used by stalkers
Millions of the trackers have been sold since they were introduced last year. And reports to the Chicago Police Department of unwanted surveillance or stalking using them soon began.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
The 4600 block of North Winthrop Avenue, where police say a mother killed her 8-year-old daughter this week in Uptown.
Crime
Mother charged with killing 8-year-old daughter in Uptown and then injuring herself — one day after social worker visited family
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said “no signs of abuse, neglect or danger were noted by our investigator.”
By David Struett and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Antioch’s Tucker Siminak eyes his second straight trophy at the IHSA’s state finals of bass fishing, with coach Brad Rubin (left) and teammate Christian Filipek.
Outdoors
Celebrating young anglers in IHSA bass fishing
Just cause to celebrate the first sweep of the medals by Chicago-area teams at the IHSA’s state finals for bass fishing and to ponder the state of the state finals and Carlyle Lake.
By Dale Bowman
 
A Chicago police car.
Crime
Charges filed in fatal attempted carjacking in Belmont Central in March
Jeffrey Montes De Oca, 31, was arrested Wednesday by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Orland Park, according to police.
By David Struett
 
Chicago’s Yin He Dance company performs “My Home is the Northeast” earlier this month at the Free Family Fun Days at Navy Pier.
Dance
Chicago’s Yin He Dance Company celebrates Chinese art, culture through classical, modern movement
At the core of the dance company is the belief that “dance is for everyone.”
By Cadence Quaranta
 