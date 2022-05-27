Man fatally shot in Homan Square

A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Homan Square on the West Side.
About 5 a.m., the man was in the 3500 block of West Polk Street when someone opened fire after two groups got into an “altercation,” Chicago police said.
The 25-year-old was struck several times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The suspects fled in a red vehicle, possibly an Impala, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
