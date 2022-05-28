2 men are dead after opening fire on each other in Englewood shootout, police say

Two men are dead after they opened fire at each other Saturday evening in Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The shootout happened about 5 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when each man pulled a gun on the other and opened fire, police said.

Both were struck by bullets and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Police identified them as a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, but officials haven’t released their names.

Area detectives are investigating.

