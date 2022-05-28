2 men are dead after opening fire on each other in Englewood shootout, police say
Both men, ages 29 and 38, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.
Two men are dead after they opened fire at each other Saturday evening in Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.
The shootout happened about 5 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when each man pulled a gun on the other and opened fire, police said.
Both were struck by bullets and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.
Police identified them as a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, but officials haven’t released their names.
Area detectives are investigating.
The Latest
White Sox say Jimenez, who appeared to hurt his leg on a swing Saturday, is day to day
Attendees of Sueños Music Festival are getting the chance to be a part of history at the first-ever outodoor reggaetón festival in Grant Park.
Sunday’s loss moves the Sky (4-3) to third in the Eastern Conference and sixth overall.
A male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said.
Ahead of the historically violent holiday weekend, church leaders from across the city prayed for an end to the chaos.