The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Crime News Chicago

2 men are dead after opening fire on each other in Englewood shootout, police say

Both men, ages 29 and 38, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 men are dead after opening fire on each other in Englewood shootout, police say
A man was fatally shot inside a home in West Pullman May 23, 2022, in West Pullman.

Sun-Times file photo

Two men are dead after they opened fire at each other Saturday evening in Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The shootout happened about 5 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when each man pulled a gun on the other and opened fire, police said.

Both were struck by bullets and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Police identified them as a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, but officials haven’t released their names.

Area detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
1 killed in Chicago Lawn shooting
Faith leaders condemn gun violence heading into Memorial Day weekend: ‘It’s all hands on deck’
1 killed, 10 wounded in citywide shootings Friday
3 wounded in South Austin shooting
Woman killed in Ashburn hit-and-run
Drug cartel leader ‘El Tomate’ extradited from Mexico, faces federal charges in Chicago
The Latest
Eloy Jimenez is day to day with soreness in his right leg.
White Sox
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez leaves first game of rehab assignment with right leg soreness
White Sox say Jimenez, who appeared to hurt his leg on a swing Saturday, is day to day
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The first-ever Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park, dedicated to celebrating Latin culture, art and music, is running through Sunday on the lakefront.
Music
Sueños Musical Festival gets underway, with a few bumps in the road
Attendees of Sueños Music Festival are getting the chance to be a part of history at the first-ever outodoor reggaetón festival in Grant Park.
By Ambar Colón
 
Sky_vs_Aces_Gary_Dineen_5.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky lose 83-76 to Aces, the WNBA’s best team so far
Sunday’s loss moves the Sky (4-3) to third in the Eastern Conference and sixth overall.
By Annie Costabile
 
A male was killed in a shooting May 28, 2022, in Chicago Lawn.
News
1 killed in Chicago Lawn shooting
A male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Edwina Holley, left, and Kendall Brown, right, pray during the Michigan Avenue March for Peace on North Michigan Avenue in the Loop on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday afternoon, May 28, 2022.
Chicago
Faith leaders condemn gun violence heading into Memorial Day weekend: ‘It’s all hands on deck’
Ahead of the historically violent holiday weekend, church leaders from across the city prayed for an end to the chaos.
By Mary Norkol
 