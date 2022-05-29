The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Man shot to death in Englewood

The man, whose age was unknown, was on a sidewalk in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the head and body.

A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, whose age was unknown, was on a sidewalk in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the head and body, Chicago police said.

Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

No one was in custody.

