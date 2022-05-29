Man shot to death in Englewood

A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Englewood on the South Side.
The man, whose age was unknown, was on a sidewalk in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the head and body, Chicago police said.
Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
A woman and man, 27 and 25, were in a car in the 2900 block of West 31st Street about 11:45 p.m. when someone opened fire, police said.
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was introspective on the subject of transparency as the Cubs and White Sox opened a two-game series.
Thompson pitches five innings of one-run ball in Cubs’ 5-1 victory
Seventeen passengers were aboard the vessel when it caught fire at the Spring Brook Marina.