Sunday, May 29, 2022
Family mourns after man shot to death during Englewood block party: ‘This one hurt my soul’

The man was on the sidewalk in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the head and body. At least 12 evidence markers could be seen on the sidewalk near the man’s body, which was covered with a white sheet.

By Mohammad SamraAshlee Rezin
 Updated  
Family members watch as Chicago police investigate in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street, where a man was shot to death early Sunday during a party on the Englewood neighborhood block on the South Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hundreds were gathered on an Englewood neighborhood block early Sunday to celebrate a man’s 80th birthday party when gunfire erupted, sending those in attendance running for safety.

Shortly after 1 a.m., the man, said to be 26 by someone who knew him, was found slumped against a fence on a sidewalk in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street with gunshot wounds to his head and body, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness who declined to be identified said they were standing outside near the man when about a dozen shots rang out and everyone scattered. At least 12 evidence markers could be seen on the sidewalk near the man’s body, which was covered with a white sheet.

“Everyone left the scene when they started shooting; he’s the only one not with us, that’s how we know,” the witness said.

No one was in custody.

Chicago police investigate in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street, where a man was shot to death early Sunday during a party on the Englewood neighborhood block on the South Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Tensions temporarily rose between officers and family at the scene as they tried to confirm the identity of the man who had been fatally shot.

“They won’t even let me see his body,” the man’s mother said, in tears, on a FaceTime call. “They could at least let me hold his hand.”

As supporters rubbed her back and hugged her, officers tried to explain to the man’s mother that family couldn’t enter the crime scene for fear of disturbing evidence.

“If it was y’all’s kid, what would y’all do?” the witness asked the officer.

“If I could let you over there, I would, but I just cannot,” the officer responded.

The witness described the man, who they had known since they were teenagers, as a “nice person,” who “grieved a lot” and recently lost a close friend in a shooting. He also leaves behind a young daughter.

“This one hurt my soul,” another witness at the scene said.

One man, who lived in the neighborhood for three years, had just gotten back from work and was looking on from his porch with his 11-year-old stepson as officers were investigating.

He said he’s never seen anything like the shooting in the area, adding the neighborhood consisted of mostly older residents who occasionally held peaceful parties.

A woman who identified herself as “Mrs. Collins” has lived on the block for decades. She stood on her porch looking over the crime tape as officers investigated. She said she was sleeping when the gunfire erupted, but her daughter heard the shots.

“I’m still praying,” she repeated as she walked back into her house.

A young boy lies on a car and looks at a cell phone as Chicago police investigate nearby in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street, where a man was shot to death early Sunday during a party on the Englewood neighborhood block on the South Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street, where a man was shot to death early Sunday during a party on the Englewood neighborhood block on the South Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A woman watches as Chicago police investigate in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street, where a man was shot to death early Sunday during a party on the Englewood neighborhood block on the South Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

