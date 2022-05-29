3 killed, 12 wounded — including 5 in mass shooting near elementary school — since Friday evening

At least three people were killed and 12 others were wounded, including five in a mass shooting near an elementary school, across Chicago since Friday evening.

About 1:30 a.m., the group of five, ranging in age from 16 to 33, were on the sidewalk in the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue near Daniel Webster Elementary School, when a fight broke out and shots were fired, Chicago police said.

The teen was shot in the back, a man and woman, both 21, were shot in the left arm and a 33-year-old man was shot in the face, officials said. They were all taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A second 21-year-old man was shot in the left side of the body and taken to Stroger Hospital, also in serious condition, police said.

At least 97 evidence markers could be seen scattered in the street and around the corner outside the school. Officers were seen taking notes and hovering flashlights over tall grass in search of evidence.

About half an hour earlier, a man was shot to death during a block party in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, said to be 26 by someone he knew, was with others celebrating a man’s 80th birthday in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street when gunfire erupted and he was shot in the head and body, witnesses and police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman looks on as officers work the scene where a man was shot to death May 29, 2022 in Englewood on the South Side. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hours earlier, two men were dead after they opened fire at each other Saturday evening in on the South Side, according to police.

The shootout happened about 5 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when each man pulled a gun on the other and opened fire, police said.

Both were struck by bullets and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified one of the men as Derrick Washington, 29. The other man, 38, hasn’t been identified yet.

At least seven others were wounded since Friday, 5 p.m.

At least one person was killed and 31 others were wounded — including a 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds — in shootings last weekend in Chicago.