2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Rogers Park: police
Just after midnight, the men were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Avenue when a suspect walked over and began firing shots.
Just after midnight, the men were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Avenue when a suspect walked over and began firing shots, Chicago police said.
A 21-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and body and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
The other man, 20, was shot in the abdomen and leg and was taken in fair condition to the same hospital, police said.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
