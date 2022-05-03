Man shot dead in East Garfield Park

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning at a gas station in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

The man, 32, was shot several times in a parking lot in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue around 10:40 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

A gunman was seen running away north on Hamlin Avenue, police said.

No one was in custody.

