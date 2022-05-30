1 in custody after man shot and critically wounded during argument in Logan Square
The man, 37, was arguing with a 39-year-old man in the 1800 block of North Kimball Avenue about 10:30 p.m. when the older man opened fire, striking the younger man in the eye.
A man was in custody after another man was shot and critically wounded Sunday night during an argument in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.
The man, 37, was arguing with a 39-year-old suspect in the 1800 block of North Kimball Avenue about 10:30 p.m. when the older man opened fire, striking the younger man in the eye, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.
A weapon was recovered at the scene.
The Latest
“It’s usually peaceful and quiet here,” Stephanie Franco, 23, said, adding that she has a 3-month-old boy in the home. “This is scary.”
In a newly released Netflix special called ‘Nothing Special,’ shot in 2020, the late comedian delivers almost an hour of his trademark provocative humor.
The woman, 20, was sitting in a parked vehicle with a male in the 500 block of West Erie Street when three to four male suspects approached them.
It’s a rematch of the 1964 finals, when Bill Russell and the Celtics topped the Warriors in five games