Monday, May 30, 2022
1 in custody after man shot and critically wounded during argument in Logan Square

The man, 37, was arguing with a 39-year-old man in the 1800 block of North Kimball Avenue about 10:30 p.m. when the older man opened fire, striking the younger man in the eye.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

A man was in custody after another man was shot and critically wounded Sunday night during an argument in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The man, 37, was arguing with a 39-year-old suspect in the 1800 block of North Kimball Avenue about 10:30 p.m. when the older man opened fire, striking the younger man in the eye, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

