Thursday, June 2, 2022
Man dies after weekend shooting in Logan Square

The 37-year-old died early Thursday after he was shot on Sunday during an argument in the 1800 block of North Kimball Avenue, authorities say.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
A man who was shot May 22, 2022, in West Garfield Park died a week later.

A person was in custody after a man was shot during an argument May 29, 2022.

Sun-Times file photo

A man shot during an argument in Logan Square on Sunday has died, authorities said.

The man, 37, was pronounced dead early Thursday at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He had been shot in his eye while arguing with a man around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North Kimball Avenue, police said.

Officers arrested a 39-year-old man and recovered a weapon at the scene, but he was released from custody without being charged, police said.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

He was one of 51 people shot in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend, the most violent in five years.

