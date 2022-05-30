Man dies after weekend shooting in Logan Square

A man shot during an argument in Logan Square on Sunday has died, authorities said.
The man, 37, was pronounced dead early Thursday at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
He had been shot in his eye while arguing with a man around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North Kimball Avenue, police said.
Officers arrested a 39-year-old man and recovered a weapon at the scene, but he was released from custody without being charged, police said.
Authorities have not released the victim’s name.
He was one of 51 people shot in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend, the most violent in five years.
