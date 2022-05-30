Man shot during attempted robbery, woman shot driving, minutes apart on South Side

A man was shot during an attempted robbery and a woman shot driving minutes apart early Monday on the South Side.

The man, 32, was outside in the 5000 block of South Martin Luther King Drive just after midnight when he was approached by an armed suspect who demanded his bag, Chicago police said. He refused to give is bag up and was shot in the thigh, officials said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Around the same time, less than half a mile away, a 40-year-old woman was driving in the 5100 block of South Prairie Avenue when someone in a moving car opened fire, police said.

She was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to the head, officials said.

No one from either incident was in custody.