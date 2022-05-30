The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 30, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot during attempted robbery, woman shot driving, minutes apart on South Side

The man, 32, was outside in the 5000 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when he was approached by an armed suspect who demanded his bag.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot during attempted robbery, woman shot driving, minutes apart on South Side
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.

A man was shot during an attempted robbery and a woman was shot while driving May 30, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot during an attempted robbery and a woman shot driving minutes apart early Monday on the South Side.

The man, 32, was outside in the 5000 block of South Martin Luther King Drive just after midnight when he was approached by an armed suspect who demanded his bag, Chicago police said. He refused to give is bag up and was shot in the thigh, officials said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Around the same time, less than half a mile away, a 40-year-old woman was driving in the 5100 block of South Prairie Avenue when someone in a moving car opened fire, police said.

She was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to the head, officials said.

No one from either incident was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
1 in custody after man shot and critically wounded during argument in Logan Square
SWAT responds after 1 killed, suspect among 4 wounded in West Humboldt Park shooting
Woman seriously wounded in River North shooting
Person charged with setting ‘Walking Man’ on fire while he slept on Lower Wabash Avenue
No bail for man charged with West Englewood fatal shooting in rival gang territory
Man stabbed during fight in Loop hotel, 1 in custody
The Latest
A man was fatally shot inside a home in West Pullman May 23, 2022, in West Pullman.
Crime
1 in custody after man shot and critically wounded during argument in Logan Square
The man, 37, was arguing with a 39-year-old man in the 1800 block of North Kimball Avenue about 10:30 p.m. when the older man opened fire, striking the younger man in the eye.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago police and SWAT officers investigate in the 4400 block of West Walton Street where an alleged gunman barricaded himself in a building after one man was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in West Humboldt Park on the West Side. The suspect was also shot in the arm in the incident, police said.
Crime
SWAT responds after 1 killed, suspect among 4 wounded in West Humboldt Park shooting
“It’s usually peaceful and quiet here,” Stephanie Franco, 23, said, adding that she has a 3-month-old boy in the home. “This is scary.”
By Mohammad Samra
 
NMHAS_LorneMichaels_Unit_00297_R.jpg
Movies and TV
With no stage and no audience, Norm Macdonald still makes the jokes stick
In a newly released Netflix special called ‘Nothing Special,’ shot in 2020, the late comedian delivers almost an hour of his trademark provocative humor.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, May 30, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A man was fatally shot inside a home in West Pullman May 23, 2022, in West Pullman.
Crime
Woman seriously wounded in River North shooting
The woman, 20, was sitting in a parked vehicle with a male in the 500 block of West Erie Street when three to four male suspects approached them.
By Sun-Times Wire
 