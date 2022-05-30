The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 30, 2022
Person shot on Dan Ryan Expressway at 71st Street

Troopers responding to the shooting found a person shot with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

A person was wounded in a shooting Sunday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 71st Street, according to Illinois state police.

Troopers responding to the shooting found a person shot on the inbound lanes about 10:45 p.m., state police said.

The person was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

State police asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident to contact officials by phone at 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

