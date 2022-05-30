Man fatally shot in Englewood

A man was killed in a shooting Monday in Englewood on the South Side.
He was inside a residence about 2:50 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Green Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the face and abdomen, Chicago police said.
The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests have been made.
‘Walking Man’ was burned alive for 3 minutes. Attacker offers no motive other than he’s an ‘angry person,’ prosecutors say
The Latest
Right-hander Kyle Crick was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill Graveman’s void in the bullpen.
Illinois native and Union Maj. Gen. John A. Logan is credited as the founder of “decoration day” to honor Civil War dead.
Workers are putting finishing touches on a multi-million dollar renovation of the historic Studebaker Theater.
A refugee from Latvia, he had respect for reporters and editors.
‘Walking Man’ was burned alive for 3 minutes. Attacker offers no motive other than he’s an ‘angry person,’ prosecutors say
Detectives used surveillance video to track the suspected attacker from downtown Chicago to Melrose Park. A police officer who knew him since childhood alerted authorities after he saw a public bulletin.