Monday, May 30, 2022
Man fatally shot in Englewood

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot dead May 30, 2022, in Englewood.

A man was killed in a shooting Monday in Englewood on the South Side.

He was inside a residence about 2:50 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Green Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the face and abdomen, Chicago police said.

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made.

