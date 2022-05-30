Man killed in Gresham shooting

A man was fatally shot Monday evening in Gresham on the South Side.
Daontae S. Allison, 26, was in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street when he was shot several times at 5 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
No arrests were reported.
