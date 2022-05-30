The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 30, 2022
Man killed in Gresham shooting

About 5 p.m., the 27-year-old was in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed May 30, 2022, in Gresham.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot Monday evening in Gresham on the South Side.

Daontae S. Allison, 26, was in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street when he was shot several times at 5 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No arrests were reported.

