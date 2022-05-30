17-year-old boy shot in South Shore

A person is being questioned by police after a 17-year-old boy was shot Monday in South Shore on the South Side.

The teen was inside a residence about 5:50 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Merrill when someone he knew approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the neck and buttocks, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police said a person of interest was taken in for questioning.

