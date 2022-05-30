The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 30, 2022
Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Loop hotel

Gregory Bell, 42, is also charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery, Chicago police said.

Two boys are facing charges in connection with an attempted carjacking from May 23, 2022, in Homan Square.

A man is accused of stabbing and seriously injuring another man Sunday at a hotel in the Loop.

Gregory Bell, 42, is charged with one felony count of attempted murder and two felony counts of aggravated battery, Chicago police said.

Bell allegedly fought a 56-year-old man and stabbed him multiple times in the fifth-floor hallway of a hotel in the 100 block of West Randolph Street early Sunday morning, police said.

The 56-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

Bell was due in bond court Tuesday.

The Latest
Menthol cigarettes are seen for sale on a shelf at a Quick Stop store on March 30, 2010 in Miami, Florida.
Editorials
FDA’s plan to ban menthol cigarettes is overdue
Other countries, including Canada and countries in the European Union, have already taken this potentially live-saving step to take a more addictive product off the market.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A 17-year-old boy was shot May 30, 2022, in South Shore.
Crime
17-year-old boy shot in South Shore
The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot and killed May 30, 2022, in Gresham.
Crime
Man killed in Gresham shooting
About 5 p.m., the 27-year-old was in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Kendall Graveman is one of the White Sox’ top right-handed relievers. He’ll be unavailable for the series in Toronto because he’s not fully vaccinated.
White Sox
White Sox’ Kendall Graveman, Dylan Cease on restricted list for series in Toronto
Right-hander Kyle Crick was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill Graveman’s void in the bullpen.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A man was shot dead May 30, 2022, in Englewood.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Englewood
He was inside a residence about 2:50 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Green Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the face and abdomen, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 