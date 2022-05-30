Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Loop hotel

A man is accused of stabbing and seriously injuring another man Sunday at a hotel in the Loop.
Gregory Bell, 42, is charged with one felony count of attempted murder and two felony counts of aggravated battery, Chicago police said.
Bell allegedly fought a 56-year-old man and stabbed him multiple times in the fifth-floor hallway of a hotel in the 100 block of West Randolph Street early Sunday morning, police said.
The 56-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.
Bell was due in bond court Tuesday.
