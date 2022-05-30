The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 30, 2022
3 men shot in Burnside

Two of the men were in critical condition, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Three men were shot May 30, 2022, in Burnside.

Three men were wounded in a shooting Monday in Burnside on the South Side.

They were near a sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 93rd Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 25, was shot in the chest and taken to Trinity Hospital, police said. Another man, 26, was also shot in the chest and taken to the same hospital. Both men were in critical condition.

The third man, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to his body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Area detectives were investigating.

