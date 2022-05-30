Woman shot while riding bike near DuSable Harbor

A woman was wounded in a shooting Monday near DuSable Harbor.

She was riding a bicycle about 10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Breakwater Access when a male shouted at her and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 19-year-old was struck in the thigh and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The shooting is the latest to take place in the downtown area, which has seen several high-profile attacks in May.

In response, Mayor Lori Lightfoot instituted a rule requiring anyone under 18 be accompanied by a “responsible adult” to enter the park after 6 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday evenings.

