Monday, May 30, 2022
Woman shot while riding bike near DuSable Harbor

The 19-year-old was struck in the thigh and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

She was riding a bicycle about 10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Breakwater Access when a male shouted at her and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The shooting is the latest to take place in the downtown area, which has seen several high-profile attacks in May.

In response, Mayor Lori Lightfoot instituted a rule requiring anyone under 18 be accompanied by a “responsible adult” to enter the park after 6 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday evenings.

