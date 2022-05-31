The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Man shot to death in Brighton Park

The 25-year-old was inside a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. when a dark car pulled up near him and someone from inside fired shots in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot inside a home in West Pullman May 23, 2022, in West Pullman.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot to death early Tuesday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The 25-year-old was inside a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. when a dark car pulled up near him and someone from inside fired shots in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the neck and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area One detectives are investigating.

