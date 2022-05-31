Man shot to death in Brighton Park

A man was shot to death early Tuesday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.
The 25-year-old was inside a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. when a dark car pulled up near him and someone from inside fired shots in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police said.
The man was shot in the neck and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
Area One detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Chicago friends have been rooting on the Hyde Park native (and Harold’s Chicken fan) on his way to the high-flying blockbuster.
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
The 19-year-old was struck in the thigh and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.
Tommy Pham-Joc Pederson slap saga is human stupidity smacking us in the face.
They were near a sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 93rd Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.