The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Police seeking info on driver who struck and seriously injured bicyclist on Southwest Side

The 54-year-old woman was hit at Saint Louis Avenue and 59th Street on Sunday, along the border of Gage Park and Chicago Lawn.

David Struett By David Struett
   
SHARE Police seeking info on driver who struck and seriously injured bicyclist on Southwest Side
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters.

Getty file photo

Chicago police are seeking the public’s help to identify a driver who struck and critically injured a bicyclist on the Southwest Side and continued without stopping Sunday evening.

The 54-year-old woman was hit at Saint Louis Avenue and 59th Street along the border of Gage Park and Chicago Lawn, Chicago police said.

She was biking south at 8:45 p.m. when she was struck in the intersection by someone driving east in a white SUV, police said.

The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in “critical but stable” condition, police said.

Three bicyclists have been struck and killed by drivers in Chicago this year. On May 4, Nick Parlingayan, 22, was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. In April, Paresh Chhatrala died after he was hit by a driver in the West Loop. In February, a driver fatally struck Gerardo Marciales on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Buckingham Fountain.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash or video surveillance to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521 or submit a tip anonymously online at CPDTIP.com.

Next Up In Crime
51 people shot over Memorial Day weekend in Chicago, the most violent in five years
Man dies weeks after Brighton Park shooting
Woman shot while riding bike near DuSable Harbor
Man killed, 2 others wounded in Burnside shooting
Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Loop hotel
17-year-old boy shot in South Shore
The Latest
Sarah Ramsey, pictured with husband Ken, has died at age 83. The Ramseys were leading thoroughbred breeders and owners.
Obituaries
Top thoroughbred breeder and owner Sarah Ramsey dies at 83
She and her husband Ken had 2,241 winners and career purse earnings of over $98 million, according to Equibase. They won four Eclipse Awards as for outstanding owners and two for outstanding breeders, and led North America owners by purse earnings in 2013 and 2014.
By Beth Harris | Associated Press
 
Twin sisters Sydney, left, and Rachel Robinson each won four medals in leading Young to the Class 3A girls track state title last weekend at Eastern Illinois.
High School Sports
Robinson twins follow Olympian dad’s lead, fuel Young to Class 3A state track title
In beating runner-up Homewood-Flossmoor 53-44, the Dolphins became the first Public League girls track champ since Morgan Park won the Class AA title in 2002.
By Mike Clark
 
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
Washington
Medicare recipients paying $10 a month more in part because HHS overestimated cost of covering Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm
Part B premiums are $170.10 a month vs. the $160.40 the Medicare agency says it would have recommended had a big price cut and limits on the drug’s use been in place when it calculated the figure.
By Associated Press
 
A person was killed in a crash May 24, 2022, on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview.
News
Driver dies in rollover crash on I-94 near 115th Street
The car crashed through a fence as it left the southbound lanes early Tuesday near Doty Avenue and Kensington Avenue, Illinois State Police said.
By David Struett
 
Matt Abdoo and Shane McBride have written a new cookbook, “The Pig Beach BBQ Cookbook: Smoked, Grilled, Roasted, and Sauced,” featuring more than 50 recipes.&nbsp;
Recipes
Pitmaster Matt Abdoo’s juicy pulled pork recipe will wow at your next barbecue
Smoking pork shoulder teaches you about maintaining your fire, how to wrap meats, how to gauge tenderness by temperature and other barbecue basics.
By USA TODAY
 