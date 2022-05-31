Police seeking info on driver who struck and seriously injured bicyclist on Southwest Side

Chicago police are seeking the public’s help to identify a driver who struck and critically injured a bicyclist on the Southwest Side and continued without stopping Sunday evening.

The 54-year-old woman was hit at Saint Louis Avenue and 59th Street along the border of Gage Park and Chicago Lawn, Chicago police said.

She was biking south at 8:45 p.m. when she was struck in the intersection by someone driving east in a white SUV, police said.

The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in “critical but stable” condition, police said.

Three bicyclists have been struck and killed by drivers in Chicago this year. On May 4, Nick Parlingayan, 22, was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. In April, Paresh Chhatrala died after he was hit by a driver in the West Loop. In February, a driver fatally struck Gerardo Marciales on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Buckingham Fountain.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash or video surveillance to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521 or submit a tip anonymously online at CPDTIP.com.

