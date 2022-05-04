The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man robbed at knife point at CTA Red Line station — fourth CTA attack in less than a week

The man, 25, was on the elevator at the station in the 1100 block of South State Street about 12:40 a.m. when four males took his backpack and punched him in the face, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man robbed at knife point at CTA Red Line station — fourth CTA attack in less than a week
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.

A man was robbed at a CTA Red Line station May 4, 2022.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

A man was robbed at a CTA Red Line station Wednesday morning — the fourth CTA related attack in less than a week.

The man, 25, was on the elevator at the station in the 1100 block of South State Street about 12:40 a.m. when four males took his backpack at knife point and punched him in the face, Chicago police said.

The suspects then fled onto a northbound train and were taken into custody at the Clark and Division stop, police said.

The man refused medical treatment.

Three others were injured in CTA attacks over the weekend.

Three men, ages 29, 41 and 48, were standing on an Orange Line platform in the 4600 block of West 59th Street in West Elsdon when a man swung a knife at them after an argument about 7:30 a.m., police said.

The youngest man suffered a laceration to his left arm and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

About 12 hours earlier, a 50-year-old man was struck in the back of the head with a knife and pushed onto the tracks at the Cicero stop in the 4800 block of West Lake Street about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. He was able to get back onto the platform safely.

He suffered a minor puncture wound to the back of the head and a broken elbow, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, officials said.

A little over an hour later, a 39-year-old man was riding a Blue Line train in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue when he was attacked with a knife after an argument with someone he didn’t know, police said.

The man suffered a laceration to the right side of his face and arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, officials said.

Next Up In Crime
Man charged with armed carjacking, leading police on chase that prompted Northwestern University lockdown
Man killed, another wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
Ex-U of C cop charged with groping fellow officer, showing her lewd picture
Body cam video shows police fatally shooting man in hostage situation near Ford City Mall
Man shot dead in East Garfield Park
Girl, 15, among two charged with mugging WTTW show host on CTA Red Line
The Latest
A 26-year-old man was hit with a list of felony drug charges after officers in Skokie found over $100,000 in drugs and cash at his home.
Crime
Man charged with armed carjacking, leading police on chase that prompted Northwestern University lockdown
Trimane Kimbrough, 19, was arrested about an hour after the carjacking in the basement of the adjacent Ward Building at 303 E. Chicago Ave., the university said in an alert ending the lockdown.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 4, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Side-armer Scott Effross allowed two unearned runs in the Cubs’ loss to the White Sox in the Crosstown series opener.
Cubs
How Cubs reliever Scott Effross claimed off-the-field leadership role
Effross made his first major-league start in the Cubs’ 3-1 loss Tuesday to the White Sox at Wrigley Field.
By Maddie Lee
 
White Sox’s Josh Harrison pats Cubs catcher Yan Gomes after Harrison was hit by a pitch from relief pitcher Keegan Thompson during the fifth inning Tuesday.
Cubs
White Sox win contentious Crosstown series opener vs. Cubs 3-1
White Sox leadoff hitter Tim Anderson hit a solo home run in a rainy wind-swept win.
By Maddie Lee
 
A man was fatally shot and another wounded May 3, 2022, in Back of the Yards.
Crime
Man killed, another wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
They were inside of a vehicle about 4:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Hermitage Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 