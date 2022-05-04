Man robbed at knife point at CTA Red Line station — fourth CTA attack in less than a week

A man was robbed at a CTA Red Line station Wednesday morning — the fourth CTA related attack in less than a week.

The man, 25, was on the elevator at the station in the 1100 block of South State Street about 12:40 a.m. when four males took his backpack at knife point and punched him in the face, Chicago police said.

The suspects then fled onto a northbound train and were taken into custody at the Clark and Division stop, police said.

The man refused medical treatment.

Three others were injured in CTA attacks over the weekend.

Three men, ages 29, 41 and 48, were standing on an Orange Line platform in the 4600 block of West 59th Street in West Elsdon when a man swung a knife at them after an argument about 7:30 a.m., police said.

The youngest man suffered a laceration to his left arm and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

About 12 hours earlier, a 50-year-old man was struck in the back of the head with a knife and pushed onto the tracks at the Cicero stop in the 4800 block of West Lake Street about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. He was able to get back onto the platform safely.

He suffered a minor puncture wound to the back of the head and a broken elbow, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, officials said.

A little over an hour later, a 39-year-old man was riding a Blue Line train in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue when he was attacked with a knife after an argument with someone he didn’t know, police said.

The man suffered a laceration to the right side of his face and arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, officials said.