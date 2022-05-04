The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Oak Park River Forest High School student charged after he is found with a gun on school grounds

The 18-year-old was arrested outside the school Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Oak Park River Forest High School student charged after he is found with a gun on school grounds
ax156_6328_9.jpeg

Oak Park River Forest High School, at 201 N. Scoville Ave.

Sun-Times file photo

A student at Oak Park River Forest High School has been charged after police say he was found with a gun on school grounds Tuesday.

The 18-year-old was arrested outside the school at 201 N. Scoville Ave. and was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Oak Park police said in a statement.

Village spokesman Erik Jacobsen said police “received a report Tuesday that a person intended to bring a gun to Oak Park and River Forest High School. The individual was stopped on school grounds before entering the building at around 12:30 p.m. and a weapon was recovered.”

School principal Lynda J. Parker told parents in an email that “everyone is safe, and school operations were not interrupted.”

She urged parents to “please emphasize to your children the importance of telling a school official if they believe there is a weapon at school.”

Next Up In Crime
3 killed, 10 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday
Man robbed at knife point at Red Line station — fourth CTA attack in less than a week
Man charged with armed carjacking and leading police on chase that prompted Northwestern University lockdown
Man killed, another wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
Ex-U of C cop charged with groping fellow officer, showing her lewd picture
Body cam video shows police fatally shooting man in hostage situation near Ford City Mall
The Latest
Looking down from a bluff above a stream at Sandy Ford State Natural Area, where the understory, very late, was just beginning to green up on Thursday. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Call of Spring: Barred owl’s “Who Cooks For You?”, late spring, turkey sitting, birds, Stray Cast
The call of spring, at least for turkey hunters, is the barred owl’s “Who Cooks for You?” and, belatedly this year, a plethora of birds, greening plants and time to contemplate; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
 
Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by a man in the audience during a show at the Hollywood Bowl. Chappelle was not injured.
Comedy
Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during Hollywood Bowl show
The LAPD early Wednesday said the attacker was carrying a fake gun with a real knife blade inside it.
By Associated Press
 
A person was found shot to death May 1, 2022 on the Near North Side.
Crime
3 killed, 10 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday
In one of the attacks, four people were wounded when two gunmen opened fire on an SUV stopped at a light in the Loop.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband keeps nude photos of his ex-girlfriends
For a year he’s been promising he’ll delete them, but he still hasn’t.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.
Crime
Man robbed at knife point at Red Line station — fourth CTA attack in less than a week
The man, 25, was on the elevator at the station in the 1100 block of South State Street when four people took his backpack and punched him in the face, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 