Oak Park River Forest High School student charged after he is found with a gun on school grounds

A student at Oak Park River Forest High School has been charged after police say he was found with a gun on school grounds Tuesday.

The 18-year-old was arrested outside the school at 201 N. Scoville Ave. and was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Oak Park police said in a statement.

Village spokesman Erik Jacobsen said police “received a report Tuesday that a person intended to bring a gun to Oak Park and River Forest High School. The individual was stopped on school grounds before entering the building at around 12:30 p.m. and a weapon was recovered.”

School principal Lynda J. Parker told parents in an email that “everyone is safe, and school operations were not interrupted.”

She urged parents to “please emphasize to your children the importance of telling a school official if they believe there is a weapon at school.”