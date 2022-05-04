The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Tinley Park father charged with fatally beating his 17-year-old daughter

“It’s tragic,” Tinley Park Police Chief Chief Matthew Walsh said. “A kid who was getting ready to get out of high school, go to prom and get on with her life. And now it’s not going to happen.”

David Struett By David Struett
   
Screen_Shot_2018_03_11_at_7.05.21_PM.png

File photo

A father in Tinley Park has been charged with fatally beating his 17-year-old daughter at their home in the southwest suburb Sunday.

Mohammed Almaru, 42, had self-inflicted wounds to his wrists and throat and was under the influence of narcotics when police showed up to his home in the 7800 block of West 167th Street, police said.

His daughter, 17-year-old Mia Maro, was found dead in the basement of the house with bruises over her body, police said.

The girl’s father remained hospitalized Wednesday, Walsh said. The father had been put on a ventilator after ingesting pills. He couldn’t speak with detectives until Monday.

It’s still unclear what led to him allegedly beat Maro to death. There were no other witnesses and the girl’s father has been uncooperative with police, Walsh said. He faces a count of first-degree murder.

Almaru, whose family had lived in the home for around four years, was found in the basement near his daughter, Walsh said. Police had never been called to the home before for a domestic disturbance, he said.

Maro attended Victor J. Andrew High School and was expected to graduate in a few weeks.

