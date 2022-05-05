14-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting while walking near his home near Des Plaines
A dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone opened fire Wednesday night in the 400 block of West Touhy Avenue in Elk Grove Township.
A 14-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting near his home near Des Plaines Wednesday night.
Erick Alfaro was walking with another child in the Blackhawk Estates mobile home park in the 400 block of West Touhy Avenue in Elk Grove Township around 7:15 p.m. when a dark-colored SUV approached and shots were fired, according to the Cook County sheriff’s police.
Erick lived on the block where he was killed, according to the Cook County medical examiner.
Police released no other details, but asked anyone with information to call 708-865-4896.
The Latest
She pushed to diversify the business, Mario Tricoci Salon & Spa, recognizing early on that spa services would bcome as important as a haircut or blow dry.
The fatal attacks occurred in Back of the Yards and South Shore.
Mom hasn’t told 12-year-old that his dad isn’t his biological father and he was conceived during a date rape.
Apple TV+ docuseries recalls the scam that bankrolled Eric C. Conn’s hedonistic lifestyle—and took a toll on hundreds of disabled victims.