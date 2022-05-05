Death of woman found shot in Lincoln Square alley apparently a suicide, police say
The woman, 62, was found with a gunshot wound to the face behind a Potbelly restaurant in the 4700 block of North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago police said.
A woman apparently shot herself to death Thursday morning in an alley behind a restaurant in Lincoln Square, according to Chicago police.
The woman, 62, was found with a gunshot wound to the face behind a Potbelly at 4709 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene around 6:30 a.m.
Police saId the wound appeared to be self-inflicted and that detectives were conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results. She has not been identified.
A gun was found at the scene, Ald. Matt Martin (47th) said in a message to constituents.
