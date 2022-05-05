The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Death of woman found shot in Lincoln Square alley apparently a suicide, police say

The woman, 62, was found with a gunshot wound to the face behind a Potbelly restaurant in the 4700 block of North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago police said.

David Struett By David Struett
   
A woman was found dead behind a Potbelly restaurant at 4709 N. Lincoln Ave. on Thursday, police said.

Google Maps

A woman apparently shot herself to death Thursday morning in an alley behind a restaurant in Lincoln Square, according to Chicago police.

The woman, 62, was found with a gunshot wound to the face behind a Potbelly at 4709 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene around 6:30 a.m.

Police saId the wound appeared to be self-inflicted and that detectives were conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results. She has not been identified.

A gun was found at the scene, Ald. Matt Martin (47th) said in a message to constituents.

