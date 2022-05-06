1 in custody after shootout involving CPD officers in Cragin

A person was in custody Thursday night after a shootout involving Chicago police officers in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2200 block of North Lamon Avenue just after 11 p.m. when an “armed suspect” confronted them, leading to an officer firing his weapon, a police spokesperson said.

No one was struck by gunfire, and there were no injuries to any officers, police said.

A person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

Area detectives and COPA were investigating.