1 in custody after shootout involving CPD officers in Cragin
A person was in custody Thursday night after a shootout involving Chicago police officers in Cragin on the Northwest Side.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2200 block of North Lamon Avenue just after 11 p.m. when an “armed suspect” confronted them, leading to an officer firing his weapon, a police spokesperson said.
No one was struck by gunfire, and there were no injuries to any officers, police said.
A person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.
Area detectives and COPA were investigating.
Suspect’s firearms recovered on scene. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/eRP94D69bG— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) May 6, 2022
