Man shot while driving downtown in Chicago
The man, 28, was headed east in the 100 block of West Chicago Avenue when a brown sedan approached and someone on the passenger side began firing, police said.
A man was shot while driving in downtown Chicago Thursday night.
The man suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen, groin and right thigh, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
