The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 6, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot while driving downtown in Chicago

The man, 28, was headed east in the 100 block of West Chicago Avenue when a brown sedan approached and someone on the passenger side began firing, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot while driving downtown in Chicago
Police_Tape_3.jpg

A man was shot while driving in downtown Chicago Thursday night.

The man, 28, was headed east in the 100 block of West Chicago Avenue when a brown sedan approached and someone on the passenger side began firing, police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen, groin and right thigh, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot during attempted robbery in South Chicago
Driver strikes car, then hits and kills a pedestrian before crashing into building on Near West Side
2 killed, 7 others wounded Thursday in shootings in Chicago
Person arrested after exchanging gunfire with Chicago police officers in Cragin, no injuries reported
2nd lifeguard supervisor charged with sexually assaulting teen employee
17-year-old boy among 3 wounded in West Pullman shooting
The Latest
COMBO-US-VOTE-ELECTION DAY
Columnists
Democratic Party of Illinois bids to make Illinois early presidential primary state
The Democratic Party of Illinois asked the Democratic National Committee to make Illinois one of the first presidential primary states in 2024.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Resistant starch may benefit intestinal health.
Eat Well
What is resistant starch, and how does it affect your health?
It differs from regular starch, which provides the body with sugar when digested.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I sacrificed to raise daughter, and now she disrespects me
As a child the girl wanted for nothing, and as an adult she speaks unkindly to her mother and ignores her calls.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Mated crows take a break from building their nest.
Environment
Illinois crows making a comeback, and there’s a surprising link to human health
West Nile virus infections soared in Illinois in the early 2000s in people and also among crows. Turns out that tracking the birds can help keep us safe. Here’s how.
By Claire Caulfield | WBEZ Curious City
 
A man was shot during an attempted robbery May 5, 2022.
Crime
Man shot during attempted robbery in South Chicago
The man, 29, was walking in the 8700 block of South Marquette Avenue just before midnight when he was shot in the left hand, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 