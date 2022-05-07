Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Old Irving Park

A man was accused with fatally striking a bicyclist Wednesday night in Old Irving Park.

Phil Pinkawa, 57, was in a black 2022 Nissan Versa, allegedly struck Nick Parlingayan, who was riding north in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he was hit by a driver, Chicago police said.

Pinkawa was charged with failing to report an accident and death, police said.

Parlingayan, 22, fell off his bike and struck his head around 9:20 p.m., according to police. Paramedics found him unconscious on the street and took him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Another driver saw the crash from his rearview mirror, telling police that he could see sparks coming from Parlingayan’s bike, according to a police traffic crash report.

A manager of a business on the block told police their security cameras likely captured the crash, according to the report.