Sunday, May 8, 2022
3 killed, 11 wounded since Friday evening in Chicago shootings

A shooting Saturday in West Pullman left two men dead and another wounded.

Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was killed and three others were wounded by gunfire May 6, 2022 in Chicago.

At least three people were killed and 11 others were wounded so far in citywide weekend shootings.

At least three people were killed and 11 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

A shooting Saturday in West Pullman left two men dead and another wounded.

About 2:45 p.m., the shooter got out of a car and fired at two of the men as they stood in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue, Chicago police said.

Brandon Slater, 26, was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another man, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Larry Purnell, 64, was standing near a front lawn when he was struck in the chest. He was taken to the same hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Purnell was not an intended target, according to police sources.

Less than a day earlier, Michael Conrad, 37, was sitting in his vehicle about 7:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when another vehicle drove up and someone from inside fired shots, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

After the shooting, the man fled and struck multiple cars, causing his vehicle to turn over, police said.

Two teenagers were hurt in a shooting Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

The teens were walking on a sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Dickens Street when someone opened fire, police said.

An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was struck in the arm and went to AMITA St. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center where he was also listed in fair condition, police said.

At least eight others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening.

At least eight people were killed and 25 others wounded in citywide shootings last weekend.

A man faces murder charges for a fatal shooting Apr. 27, 2022, outside Brickyard Mall.
Crime
15-year-old boy charged with striking officer during arrest for robbery in Loop
The teen allegedly participated in robbing a woman, 35, on public transit days earlier in the 200 block of South State Street, police said.
Sun-Times Wire
 
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, May 8, 2022
Georgia Nicols
 
Willson Contreras’ home run in the fifth inning of Game 2 was one of the few bright spots for the Cubs on Saturday against the Dodgers.
Cubs
Cubs swept by Dodgers in day/night doubleheader, extending losing streak to four
The Dodgers blanked the Cubs 7-0 in Game 1, then got five RBI from Mookie Betts in a 6-2 victory in Game 2.
Mark Gonzales
 
Two teens were hurt in a shooting May 7 2022, in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.
News
2 teens hurt in Hermosa shooting
The teens were walking on a sidewalk in the 4600 block of West Dickens Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
Sun-Times Wire
 
A teen boy died days after he was shot while attempting to rob a man Apr. 28, 2022, in Chicago Lawn.
News
Boy, 14, dies days after being shot during attempted robbery in Chicago Lawn: Officials
Corey Mason, 14, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died on Wednesday, according to the medical examiner’s office.
Sun-Times Wire
 