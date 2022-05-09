The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 9, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot to death while standing in kitchen of West Town home

The man, 20, was standing in the kitchen in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue about 9:35 p.m. when he was struck in the back by gunfire that came from the alley, police said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death May 8, 2022 on the Near West Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot to death Sunday night while standing in the kitchen of a West Town home.

The man, 20, was standing in the kitchen in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue about 9:35 p.m. when he was struck in the back by gunfire that came from the alley, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

