Man shot to death while standing in kitchen of West Town home
The man, 20, was standing in the kitchen in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue about 9:35 p.m. when he was struck in the back by gunfire that came from the alley, police said.
A man was shot to death Sunday night while standing in the kitchen of a West Town home.
The man, 20, was standing in the kitchen in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue about 9:35 p.m. when he was struck in the back by gunfire that came from the alley, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
Mothers of missing children mark ‘heartbreaking’ holiday by calling for help with stalled investigations
The Latest
The boy was standing on the sidewalk about 8:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 21st Street when two suspects fired shots.
The Wednesday fundraiser hosted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker is Biden’s first in-person Democratic National Committee event in Chicago with the governor.
The 20-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street when someone inside a red SUV fired shots.
A spare, nuanced, emotionally crystalline staging of the Chekhov classic inaugurates the theater’s new space on Halsted.