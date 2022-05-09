The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 9, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man admits he set fire to Walgreens amid 2020 unrest

Jose Valdovinos faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison for the damage he did to the store on the Southwest Side.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man admits he set fire to Walgreens amid 2020 unrest
A Chicago police vehicle sits in front of a boarded up Walgreens at 8628 South Cottage Grove Ave. on Monday, June 1, 2020, after a string of looting that occurred throughout the city.

A Chicago police vehicle sits in front of a boarded up Walgreens at 8628 South Cottage Grove Ave. on Monday, June 1, 2020, after a string of looting that occurred throughout the city.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man pleaded guilty Sunday to burning down a Southwest Side Walgreens amid rioting and looting in 2020.

Jose Valdovinos pleaded guilty to arson, admitting to “maliciously” setting fire to the building in the 4000 block of West 59th Street on June 1, 2020, according to an indictment.

He faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison.

Feds say Valdovinos entered the store and set a fire in a white bucket in the pharmacy section. The blaze grew and engulfed a large portion of the building.

Related

At the time, a Walgreens spokeswoman said the store had been gutted and would have to be completely rebuilt.

The pharmacy chain said it planned to spend $35 million to reopen Chicago stores hit by looting and vandalism after 70 of its 118 city locations sustained damage amid unrest that year.

The ATF and Chicago police released video after the incident of men caught on video inside the 59th Street store, hoping members of the public would help track them down. Valdovinos was identified as one of the men in the video by the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Contributing: Jon Seidel

Next Up In Crime
15-year-old boy shot in Cragin
Larry Purnell ran toward the gunfire, apparently to help, and was killed in a triple shooting in West Pullman
2 men fatally shot inside Humboldt Park, one person taken into custody
Lincoln Park robbery victim remains in critical condition after he was shot three times by duo wanted in 7 other North Side crimes
Killing of 15-year-old tests a justice system strained by more arrests, fewer resources
3 people wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
The Latest
Protests Continue In Wake Of Leaked Supreme Court Draft Decision To Overturn Roe v. Wade
Columnists
Leaked opinion in Roe is a call to mass action
Alito’s draft decision not only rolls back women’s right to control their bodies, it also calls into question the right to privacy and other precedents.
By Jesse Jackson
 
merlin_105535823.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Dana Evans was a highlight of the Sky’s season opener
Evans opened the season with a career-high 24 points, scoring 17 of them on 7-for-8 shooting in the third quarter of Friday’s loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.
By Annie Costabile
 
Catcher Willson Contreras has excelled when the Cubs have used him as their designated hitter, but others haven’t fared so well.
MLB
Where have all the runs gone in MLB?
Baseball by the Numbers: Scoring is down this season, and a drop in home runs is the primary reason.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Comedian and talk show host Stephen Colbert has been named to the Second City board of directors.
Entertainment and Culture
‘The Late Show’ pauses production after Stephen Colbert reveals possible ‘COVID recurrence’ symptoms
Monday’s revelation came via the show’s official Twitter account, which added “The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice.”
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
A teenage boy was shot May 9, 2022, in Cragin.
Crime
15-year-old boy shot in Cragin
The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 