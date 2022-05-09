The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 9, 2022
15-year-old boy shot in Cragin

The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A teenage boy was shot May 9, 2022, in Cragin.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Monday in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

He was near the street about 4 p.m. in the 5300 block of West School Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the lower back, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.

A Chicago police vehicle sits in front of a boarded up Walgreens at 8628 South Cottage Grove Ave. on Monday, June 1, 2020, after a string of looting that occurred throughout the city.
Crime
Man admits he set fire to Walgreens amid 2020 unrest
Jose Valdovinos faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison for the damage he did to the store on the Southwest Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Comedian and talk show host Stephen Colbert has been named to the Second City board of directors.
Entertainment and Culture
‘The Late Show’ pauses production after Stephen Colbert reveals possible ‘COVID recurrence’ symptoms
Monday’s revelation came via the show’s official Twitter account, which added “The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice.”
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
An artist’s rendering of the proposed Bally’s casino in River West.
Casinos and Gambling
Don’t rush casino deal, city officials warned
Ald. Brendan Reilly, who opposes the River West site, warned colleagues that “the last time we were given less than two weeks to vet and approve a deal it blew up in our faces — and it was called the parking meter deal.”
By Manny Ramos
 
IMG_2744.jpg
News
Larry Purnell ran toward the gunfire, apparently to help, and was killed in a triple shooting in West Pullman
“The city of Chicago, somebody owes me something because my husband should not be gone,” his wife said. “He was strong and giving and well-loved.”
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Jacob Blake in September 2020.
Metro/State
Jacob Blake drops civil rights lawsuit against Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer who shot him
Attorneys for Blake and for Officer Rusten Sheskey didn’t say in court filings why the suit was dropped.
By Associated Press
 