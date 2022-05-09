15-year-old boy shot in Cragin

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Monday in Cragin on the Northwest Side.
He was near the street about 4 p.m. in the 5300 block of West School Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the lower back, Chicago police said.
The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.
Larry Purnell ran toward the gunfire, apparently to help, and was killed in a triple shooting in West Pullman
Lincoln Park robbery victim remains in critical condition after he was shot three times by duo wanted in 7 other North Side crimes
The Latest
Jose Valdovinos faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison for the damage he did to the store on the Southwest Side.
‘The Late Show’ pauses production after Stephen Colbert reveals possible ‘COVID recurrence’ symptoms
Monday’s revelation came via the show’s official Twitter account, which added “The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice.”
Ald. Brendan Reilly, who opposes the River West site, warned colleagues that “the last time we were given less than two weeks to vet and approve a deal it blew up in our faces — and it was called the parking meter deal.”
Larry Purnell ran toward the gunfire, apparently to help, and was killed in a triple shooting in West Pullman
“The city of Chicago, somebody owes me something because my husband should not be gone,” his wife said. “He was strong and giving and well-loved.”
Attorneys for Blake and for Officer Rusten Sheskey didn’t say in court filings why the suit was dropped.