Honors student charged in Memorial Day shooting that critically wounded another teen

A high school honors student weeks away from graduation has been charged with shooting another teenager multiple times on Memorial Day in South Shore.

There was no apparent reason for the shooting, Cook County prosecutors said in court Wednesday.

The two 17 year-olds were not involved any kind of argument before the shooting and were simply walking out the back door of a home when Darrion Allen opened fire, according to Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy.

The teen Allen allegedly shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition. During the hearing, Murphy said the teen was not expected to survive.

An assistant public defender said Allen was an honor roll student at a Bronzeville charter school and was expected to graduate on June 10. This summer, he was planning on working at White Castle and taking a photography class before enrolling in trade school to become an electrician, the defense attorney said.

Allen had recently been receiving treatment for unspecified mental health issues at Comer Children’s Hospital, the attorney added.

Allen and the victim knew each other, but were not friends, Murphy said. Allen had been at a cookout earlier in the day with a friend, who allegedly called the victim to come pick them up.

All three allegedly then went to the victim’s single-family home in the 7400 block of South Merrill Avenue to smoke marijuana and listen to music.

As they were walking through the home’s kitchen to leave out a back door about 6 p.m., Allen’s friend heard multiple gunshots and a bullet “whiz” past his arm, Murphy said. He took off running and allegedly heard several more gunshots before calling 911.

When Allen’s friend returned to the home, the front and back doors were locked, but he could hear the victim calling for help and saying he had been shot. Officers responded and were met at the front door by Allen, who then went and sat in the living room.

Police found the victim in the kitchen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. In a conversation with officers that was recorded on a body-worn camera, the teen whispered “him” when asked who had shot him and pointed toward Allen, Murphy said. The police asked if Allen had shot him and the teen allegedly nodded.

Allen was arrested and allegedly told officers that the gun could be found in a backpack in a bedroom, where it was later recovered. The weapons matched with a 9mm shell casing found in the kitchen and Allen also tested positive for the presence of gunshot residue, Murphy said.

“If he did this to his friends and acquaintances, he would pose that threat to other individuals as well,” Murphy said.

Ortiz agreed and ordered Allen held without bail.

He was expected back in court June 26.

