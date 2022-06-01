Man dies week after West Garfield Park shooting

A man died a week after being shot in West Garfield Park.

Devante Smith, 27, was pronounced dead Sunday at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On May 22, Smith was found laying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds about 1:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue, Chicago police said.

Smith died of complications from his gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

No arrests have been reported.

