Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Man dies week after West Garfield Park shooting

Devante Smith, 27, was pronounced dead Sunday at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man who was shot May 22, 2022, in West Garfield Park died a week later.

Sun-Times file photo

A man died a week after being shot in West Garfield Park.

On May 22, Smith was found laying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds about 1:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue, Chicago police said.

Smith died of complications from his gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

No arrests have been reported.

