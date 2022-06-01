The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shoots another man who confronted him with knife in Logan Square, police say

About 2 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a garage in the 2700 block of North Monticello Avenue when another man approached him with a knife, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shoots another man who confronted him with knife in Logan Square, police say
A man was shot dead June 1, 2022, in Logan Square.

A man was shot dead June 1, 2022, in Logan Square.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man shot and killed another man who confronted him with a knife Wednesday in Logan Square.

About 2 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a garage in the 2700 block of North Monticello Avenue when another man approached him with a knife, Chicago police said.

The 36-year-old pulled out a gun and fired shots, strike the knife-wielding man in the head, police said.

The 53-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Honors student charged in Memorial Day shooting that critically wounded another teen
Man dies week after West Garfield Park shooting
Man jumps to his death from 16th floor of Trump Tower, police say
Man killed in Washington Park shooting overnight
2 killed, 9 shot Tuesday in Chicago
Video shows ex-top cop getting walloped by paintball, collapsing to ground
The Latest
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul speaks during a news conference at the Thompson Center on Sept. 8, 2021.
Downstate Illinois
Attorney general files hate crime lawsuit against pair for harassing Black neighbor with racist effigy
The lawsuit is first filed under state hate crime laws.
By Andy Grimm
 
A photo of a judge’s gavel.
Crime
Honors student charged in Memorial Day shooting that critically wounded another teen
There was no apparent reason behind the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, who is not expected to survive, Cook County prosecutors said in court Wednesday.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Chicago Board of Education members attend a meeting at the Chicago Public Schools headquarters in the Loop, Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022.
Education
Far South Side organizer appointed to Chicago school board
Mayor Lori Lightfoot picked Joyce Chapman, who founded the Pullman Community Development Corporation and is the chair of the Far South Side Community Action Council, to fill a seat that had been empty for nearly a year.
By Nader Issa
 
merlin_106135943.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: June 1, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Police arrest a reveler at a North Avenue Beach party Sunday, one of 13 people arrested at the event.
La Voz Chicago
11 armas recuperadas durante fiesta en la playa de la Avenida North en Memorial Day
Promocionada en las redes sociales como una “fiesta al aire libre con temática de los años 2000”, la “toma de la playa” el lunes atrajo a cientos de personas al lago mientras las temperaturas alcanzaban los 90 grados.
By Tom Schuba
 