Man fatally shoots another man who confronted him with knife in Logan Square, police say

A man shot and killed another man who confronted him with a knife Wednesday in Logan Square.

About 2 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a garage in the 2700 block of North Monticello Avenue when another man approached him with a knife, Chicago police said.

The 36-year-old pulled out a gun and fired shots, strike the knife-wielding man in the head, police said.

The 53-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

