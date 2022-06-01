Man fatally shoots another man who confronted him with knife in Logan Square, police say
About 2 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a garage in the 2700 block of North Monticello Avenue when another man approached him with a knife, Chicago police said.
A man shot and killed another man who confronted him with a knife Wednesday in Logan Square.
The 36-year-old pulled out a gun and fired shots, strike the knife-wielding man in the head, police said.
The 53-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
