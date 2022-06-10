2 wounded in separate shootings less than an hour apart in Lawndale

Two people were wounded in separate shootings less than an hour apart Thursday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 9:35 p.m., a man, 20, was in the 1600 block of South Harding Avenue when he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Less than an hour later, a 37-year-old man was standing outside less than a half mile away in the 2100 block of South Pulaski Road when he was shot in the right eyebrow, police said.

He was also taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in fair condition.

No one from either attack was in custody.

