Man found fatally shot in South Chicago alley
The man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was found in the 8000 block of South Houston Avenue about 5:40 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
A man was found fatally shot Friday morning in a South Chicago alley on the Far South Side.
The man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was found in the 8000 block of South Houston Avenue about 5:40 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
No one was in custody.
The man is the fourth person killed in South Chicago so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Last year, the community recorded one homicide in the same period.
The Latest
The man and woman, 31 and 29, were inside a car in the 1600 block of West 81st Street about 5:30 a.m. when a black, four-door sedan approached and a gunman got out and opened fire.
Though reader is the godfather to her child, he doesn’t like seeing the widow with her new wife, and wishes his husband wouldn’t go out with them.
The native of Ireland tended bar at Chicago taverns including Celtic Crossings, The Ambassador Public House, Fado, Johnny O’Hagan’s, Kitty O’Shea’s and The Embassy pub.
They lease public property to businesses. Many don’t pay their taxes. And the government landlords do little to monitor this, even when the law requires it, a Sun-Times investigation finds.
Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll: Downstate farmer beating the crop out of GOP establishment in gov race — by nearly 2-1 margin
If the numbers hold, it would represent a brutal repudiation by Illinois’ Republican voters of Irvin, his mainstream party endorsements and, pointedly, his $50 million benefactor, Chicago hedge fund tycoon Ken Griffin.