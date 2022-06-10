The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 10, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man found fatally shot in South Chicago alley

The man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was found in the 8000 block of South Houston Avenue about 5:40 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police_Tape_3__18_.jpg

A man was fatally shot June 10, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was found fatally shot Friday morning in a South Chicago alley on the Far South Side.

The man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was found in the 8000 block of South Houston Avenue about 5:40 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

No one was in custody.

The man is the fourth person killed in South Chicago so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Last year, the community recorded one homicide in the same period.

