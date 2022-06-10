The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 10, 2022
Rapper FBG Cash killed, woman seriously wounded when gunman with rifle opens fire on South Side

The 31-year-old, whose real name was Tristian Hamilton, was part of a group of rappers known as the “Fly Boy Gang.” Two years ago, another member of the group, FBG Duck, was killed in broad daylight on the Gold Coast.

By  Tom Schuba
   
Tristian Hamilton

A rapper from the South Side was killed and a woman with him was seriously wounded when he exchanged gunfire with someone in a black Cadillac early Friday.

Tristian Hamilton, a 31-year-old rapper who performed under the name FBG Cash, was hit by several bullets and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the left arm and upper back and was taken in serious condition to Christ.

Hamilton had been driving around, the woman asleep in the car, when the Cadillac pulled up in the 1600 block of West 81st Street and someone with a rifle started shooting, police said. Hamilton grabbed a handgun and returned fire, police said.

No one was in custody.

Hamilton was part of a group of rappers known as the “Fly Boy Gang.” Nearly two years ago, another member of the group, FBG Duck, was killed in broad daylight on the Gold Coast by four masked shooters who left behind 38 bullet casings.

Four members of a street gang faction have been charged with the murder of FBG Duck, whose real name was Carlton Weekly. In April, Hamilton had been asked about rumors that he was somehow involved in Weekly’s death.

In a YouTube video, Cash denied any involvement, insisting it was a “crazy internet rumor.”

Hamilton had served prison time on gun charges several years ago and had been arrested again last year after police said they found a gun after stopping Hamilton for driving erratically.

He was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and felony possession of a weapon. The case was dismissed last fall.

