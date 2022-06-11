The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Man shot walking along lakefront near Museum Campus

The man, 20, was walking along the lakefront in the 1200 block of South Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 1:30 a.m. when he was struck in the chest by gunfire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot while walking along the lakefront early Saturday near the Museum Campus on the Near South Side.

The man, 20, was walking along the lakefront in the 1200 block of South Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 1:30 a.m. when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody.

