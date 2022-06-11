Man shot walking along lakefront near Museum Campus
The man, 20, was walking along the lakefront in the 1200 block of South Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 1:30 a.m. when he was struck in the chest by gunfire.
A man was shot while walking along the lakefront early Saturday near the Museum Campus on the Near South Side.
The man, 20, was walking along the lakefront in the 1200 block of South Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 1:30 a.m. when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The woman, 37, was a passenger in a car in the first block of South Albany Avenue about 12:20 a.m. when someone outside shot into the car, striking her in the head and body.
The man, 26, was a passenger in a car driving in the 400 block of West 18th Street about 11:05 p.m. when a black sedan pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire.
In a demonstrative and dominating performance that was one of the best of his postseason career, Curry lead the Warriors to a 107-97 victory, sending the series back to San Francisco squared.
Gavin Sheets, who was hitting .204, was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, and Jimmy Lambert was called up.
La Russa doubled down on his ill-fated decision to walk Trea Turner on Thursday. The Sox scored five in the eighth to top the Rangers.