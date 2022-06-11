South Side rapper among 4 killed, 6 others wounded in shootings across Chicago Friday

A South Side rapper was among four people killed and six others were wounded in shootings Friday across Chicago.



Tristian Hamilton, a 31-year-old rapper who performed under the name FBG Cash, had been driving around about 5:30 a.m., with the woman asleep in the car, when a Cadillac cut him off in the 1600 block of West 81st Street and two people got out and began shooting, according to police reports. Hamilton was hit at least 13 times and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police. A 29-year-old woman was shot in the left arm and upper back and was taken in serious condition to Christ.

About 10 minutes later, a man was found fatally shot Friday morning in a South Chicago alley on the Far South Side. The man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was found in the 8000 block of South Houston Avenue about 5:40 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Just after 5 p.m., Vaugh Sivels, 25, was outside in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when someone shot him in the head and torso, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Hours later, a passenger inside a car was fatally shot Friday night in East Pilsen on the Lower West Side. The man, 26, was a passenger in a car driving in the 400 block of West 18th Street about 11:05 p.m. when a black sedan pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and died to his injuries, police said.

Just after midnight, two men, 25 and 22, were outside in the 2500 block of West Jackson Boulevard when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The older man was struck in the knee, and the younger man in the arm and hip, officials said. Both were taken to Stroger and listed in fair condition.

Four others were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

At least 13 people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday.