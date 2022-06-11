Sauk Village man charged with 2020 fatal shooting in West Pullman
Pierre Johnson, 30, was on the sidewalk with another person at 3:26 a.m. in the 12300 block of South Wallace Street when he was shot in the back.
A Sauk Village man was accused of fatally shooting another man in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
Jonathan Harris, 35, was arrested in the 1800 block of E Sauk Trail Road almost exactly two years after the fatal shooting occurred, Chicago police said.
He was scheduled for bond court Saturday.
Harris, who is facing first-degree murder charges, allegedly shot 30-year-old Pierre Johnson in the back as he was on the sidewalk with another person about 3:25 a.m. in the 12300 block of South Wallace Street, police said.
The Latest
The awards recognize chefs, restaurants, bakers, bar programs, restaurant groups and more with the coveted honor considered by many to be the Oscars of the culinary industry.
Her contributions on the defensive end don’t always show up on the stat sheet, although she’s third in the league in steals per game (2.1).
White Sox infielder Danny Mendick has always loved baseball, sometimes more than it loved him back. Will he stick in the big leagues this time?
Let’s be honest, Cubs fans: It doesn’t sound that promising.
Most oddsmakers don’t see them winning much. Justin Fields’ chances of being named MVP are set at 80-to-1.