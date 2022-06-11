The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Sauk Village man charged with 2020 fatal shooting in West Pullman

Pierre Johnson, 30, was on the sidewalk with another person at 3:26 a.m. in the 12300 block of South Wallace Street when he was shot in the back.

A Sauk Village man was accused of fatally shooting another man in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Jonathan Harris, 35, was arrested in the 1800 block of E Sauk Trail Road almost exactly two years after the fatal shooting occurred, Chicago police said.

He was scheduled for bond court Saturday.

Harris, who is facing first-degree murder charges, allegedly shot 30-year-old Pierre Johnson in the back as he was on the sidewalk with another person about 3:25 a.m. in the 12300 block of South Wallace Street, police said.

