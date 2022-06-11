The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

At least 3 hurt in South Loop crash after boy driving stolen SUV led officers on chase, state police say

State police are investigating the crash and Chicago police are handling the arrest, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
State troopers investigate the scene where a boy struck a car with a Stolen Jeep June 10, 2022 in the South Loop.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least three people were hurt in a crash in the South Loop, including a boy who led law enforcement on a chase with a stolen SUV that started late Friday night, according to Illinois state police.

Illinois state troopers noticed the silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was reported stolen, on Interstate 94 near Michigan Avenue on the Far South Side about 9:30 p.m., state police said, adding that troopers lost track of the Jeep shortly after.

About two hours later, a Chicago police helicopter located it. The Jeep fled from Chicago police officers who were trying to conduct a traffic stop. The Jeep eventually collided with a car near Wabash and Balbo avenues, authorities said.

The driver and a passenger in the car struck by the Jeep were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening, state police said.

Illinois State Police officers work the scene of a vehicle crash in the 700 block of South Wabash Avenue on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

CBS Chicago reported an officer, who was on foot, was hit by one of the cars and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The boy who was driving the Jeep ran from the scene, but was caught after a short pursuit, officials said.

He was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries, state police said. His age and condition weren’t immediately available.

No further details were released.

