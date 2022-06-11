At least 5 killed, 18 others wounded by gunfire across Chicago since Friday evening

At least five people were killed and 18 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.



A man was shot to death Friday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side. Just after 5 p.m., Vaugh Sivels, 25, was outside in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when someone shot him in the head and torso, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Hours later, a passenger inside a car was fatally shot in East Pilsen on the Lower West Side. The man, 26, was a passenger in a car driving in the 400 block of West 18th Street about 11:05 p.m. when a black sedan pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and died to his injuries, police said.

A little over an hour later, a woman was shot and killed and while riding inside a car in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The woman, 37, was a passenger in a car in the first block of South Albany Avenue about 12:20 a.m. when someone outside shot into the car, striking her in the head and body, police said. She was taken to Stroger initially in critical condition, but died due to her injuries, police said.

A couple of hours later, a man was found shot to death inside a car in South Commons on the South Side. The man, 34, was found in the driver’s side of a car in the 2800 block of South Indiana Avenue about 2:30 a.m. with gunshot wounds to the torso, police said. He was taken to Stroger initially in critical condition, but later died due to his injuries, police said.

A man was killed and a woman critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in Grand Boulevard on the South Side. Just before 4 a.m., officers found the man and woman on the ground in the 4200 block of South State Street, police said. The man, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The woman, 32, was struck in the lower back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

In nonfatal attacks, three men was shot while walking along the lakefront early Saturday near the Museum Campus on the Near South Side. The wounded were walking along the lakefront in the 1200 block of South Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 1:30 a.m. when they by gunfire, police said. One man, 19, was shot in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Another man, 20, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. His condition was stabilized. A third man, 18, was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger in good condition, officials said.

Another man, 21, was on the front porch of a house in the 7200 block of South Marshfield Avenue about 6:40 p.m. when two gunmen opened fire, striking him in the head, police said. He was taken to Christ in critical condition, officials said.

Hours later, a third man, 19, was standing outside of a gas station in the 1400 block of West Division Street about 4:30 a.m. when he suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body, police said. He went to St. Mary’s Hospital and was transferred to Stroger in fair condition, officials said.

At least 13 others were by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening.

Six people were shot and killed in Chicago last weekend that also saw 27 others wounded, including two young girls, ages 3 and 6.