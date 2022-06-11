The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

At least 5 killed, 18 others wounded by gunfire across Chicago since Friday evening

In the latest fatal shooting, a man was killed and a woman critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in Grand Boulevard on the South Side.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE At least 5 killed, 18 others wounded by gunfire across Chicago since Friday evening
Officers investigate where a man was fatally shot inside a car June 10, 2022 on the Lower West Side.

Officers investigate where a man was fatally shot inside a car June 10, 2022 on the Lower West Side.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least five people were killed and 18 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

  • A man was shot to death Friday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side. Just after 5 p.m., Vaugh Sivels, 25, was outside in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when someone shot him in the head and torso, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
  • Hours later, a passenger inside a car was fatally shot in East Pilsen on the Lower West Side. The man, 26, was a passenger in a car driving in the 400 block of West 18th Street about 11:05 p.m. when a black sedan pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and died to his injuries, police said.
  • A little over an hour later, a woman was shot and killed and while riding inside a car in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The woman, 37, was a passenger in a car in the first block of South Albany Avenue about 12:20 a.m. when someone outside shot into the car, striking her in the head and body, police said. She was taken to Stroger initially in critical condition, but died due to her injuries, police said.
  • A couple of hours later, a man was found shot to death inside a car in South Commons on the South Side. The man, 34, was found in the driver’s side of a car in the 2800 block of South Indiana Avenue about 2:30 a.m. with gunshot wounds to the torso, police said. He was taken to Stroger initially in critical condition, but later died due to his injuries, police said.
  • A man was killed and a woman critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in Grand Boulevard on the South Side. Just before 4 a.m., officers found the man and woman on the ground in the 4200 block of South State Street, police said. The man, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The woman, 32, was struck in the lower back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
  • In nonfatal attacks, three men was shot while walking along the lakefront early Saturday near the Museum Campus on the Near South Side. The wounded were walking along the lakefront in the 1200 block of South Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 1:30 a.m. when they by gunfire, police said. One man, 19, was shot in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Another man, 20, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. His condition was stabilized. A third man, 18, was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger in good condition, officials said.
  • Another man, 21, was on the front porch of a house in the 7200 block of South Marshfield Avenue about 6:40 p.m. when two gunmen opened fire, striking him in the head, police said. He was taken to Christ in critical condition, officials said.
  • Hours later, a third man, 19, was standing outside of a gas station in the 1400 block of West Division Street about 4:30 a.m. when he suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body, police said. He went to St. Mary’s Hospital and was transferred to Stroger in fair condition, officials said.

At least 13 others were by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening.

Six people were shot and killed in Chicago last weekend that also saw 27 others wounded, including two young girls, ages 3 and 6.

Next Up In Crime
17-year-old boy wounded in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting
1 killed, 4 wounded in Gresham drive-by; ‘I don’t wanna hear gunshots no more, I’ve had enough’
At least 3 hurt in South Loop crash after boy driving stolen SUV led officers on chase, state police say
3 shot walking along lakefront near Museum Campus
Sauk Village man charged with 2020 fatal shooting in West Pullman
South Side rapper among 4 killed, 6 others wounded in shootings across Chicago Friday
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Parent waits in car — sometimes for hours — until sleeping child awakes
The unusual habit troubles the kids’ grandma.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A man was killed and a woman critically wounded in a shooting June 12, 2022, in Grand Boulevard.
News
Man killed, woman critically wounded in Grand Boulevard shooting
The man, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Hashbrowns Cafe leases this space from the University of Illinois Chicago at 731 W. Maxwell St
Editorials
Crack down on businesses that rent from government but don’t pay taxes
If leasehold taxes aren’t paid, school districts, park districts and other local government entities don’t get money they were counting on.
By CST Editorial Board
 
In this June 5, 1968 photo U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-NY, speaks to campaign workers as his wife Ethel, left, and California campaign manager and speaker of the California Assembly, Jesse Unruh, look on, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. After making a short speech, Kennedy was shot in an adjacent room.
Other Views
Robert F. Kennedy’s speech on gun violence is still relevant today
“No one — no matter where he lives or what he does — can be certain who next will suffer from some senseless act of bloodshed. And yet it goes on and on and on in this country of ours ... Why?”
By Porter McNeil
 
Chicago police officers at a 2017 graduation ceremony at Navy Pier.
Letters to the Editor
Police hiring needs a major revamp
Why does the Chicago Police Department continue to hire cops with racial bias. There are psychological tests that flag such personalities.
By Letters to the Editor
 