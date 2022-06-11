The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 11, 2022
17-year-old boy wounded in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting

The teen was standing on the sidewalk about 10:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Garfield Boulevard when a black car drove by and someone from inside fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were shot Dec, 17, 2021 in the Near North Side.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 17-year-old boy was hurt in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The teen was standing on the sidewalk about 10:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Garfield Boulevard when a black car drove by and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the ankle and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

