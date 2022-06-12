The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Crime News Chicago

17-year-old girl seriously wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

The teen girl was in an alley about 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Drake Avenue when someone opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 17-year-old girl seriously wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
A man was shot dead June 1, 2022, in Logan Square.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 17-year-old girl was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

The teen girl was in an alley about 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Drake Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

She suffered gunshot wounds to the buttocks and legs and was transported in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago police officer wounded in Englewood shootout released from hospital
17-year-old boy wounded in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting
1 killed, 4 wounded in Gresham drive-by; ‘I don’t wanna hear gunshots no more, I’ve had enough’
At least 5 killed, 18 others wounded by gunfire across Chicago since Friday evening
At least 3 hurt in South Loop crash after boy driving stolen SUV led officers on chase, state police say
3 shot walking along lakefront near Museum Campus
The Latest
75th_Annual_Tony_Awards___Show.jpg
Theater
Patti LuPone, Jesse Tyler Ferguson win Tony Awards
Other trophies go to Michael Jackson musical ‘MJ’ and revival of Sondheim’s ‘Company.’
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Sky_vs_Liberty_Evan_Yu_NBAE_via_Getty_Images.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Julie Allemand putting in work with Sky as she makes quick turnaround from France
In the two days she spent with her new team before the Sky’s 88-86 win over the Liberty on Sunday — sealed with Courtney Vandersloot’s three-pointer with 0.9 seconds left — Allemand completed workouts and studied film.
By Annie Costabile
 
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a Jan. 6 committee member, appeared on “Face the Nation” Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Columnists
Jan. 6 panel hearings preview: Monday on Trump’s “Big Lie,” Adam Kinzinger in spotlight on Wednesday
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Sunday the Wednesday hearing will focus on how Trump tried “to install his own people in Justice to do his bidding.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
Supporters march down the street during a rally for the Chicago Reclaim Pride March in Lake View East on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
LGBTQ
Reclaim Pride March shifts narrative around LGBTQ+ celebration: ‘Why are we still celebrating when we are still fighting?’
The organizers of Sunday’s event are pushing to turn the city’s Pride parade into a nonprofit entity with a “diverse board” focused on protecting its “true soul.”
By Tom Schuba
 
GettyImages_1350326045.jpg
Music
Toby Keith reveals he’s being treated for stomach cancer; Ribfest performance off
Country singer says he has undergone surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months and “will see the fans sooner than later.”
By Associated Press
 