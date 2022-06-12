17-year-old girl seriously wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A 17-year-old girl was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.
The teen girl was in an alley about 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Drake Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
She suffered gunshot wounds to the buttocks and legs and was transported in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
At least 3 hurt in South Loop crash after boy driving stolen SUV led officers on chase, state police say
The Latest
Other trophies go to Michael Jackson musical ‘MJ’ and revival of Sondheim’s ‘Company.’
In the two days she spent with her new team before the Sky’s 88-86 win over the Liberty on Sunday — sealed with Courtney Vandersloot’s three-pointer with 0.9 seconds left — Allemand completed workouts and studied film.
Jan. 6 panel hearings preview: Monday on Trump’s “Big Lie,” Adam Kinzinger in spotlight on Wednesday
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Sunday the Wednesday hearing will focus on how Trump tried “to install his own people in Justice to do his bidding.”
Reclaim Pride March shifts narrative around LGBTQ+ celebration: ‘Why are we still celebrating when we are still fighting?’
The organizers of Sunday’s event are pushing to turn the city’s Pride parade into a nonprofit entity with a “diverse board” focused on protecting its “true soul.”
Country singer says he has undergone surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months and “will see the fans sooner than later.”