Woman fatally shot during argument in West Lawn

A woman was shot to death Sunday night in the West Lawn neighborhood.
About 7:35 p.m., two women were arguing on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when a male suspect approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.
Alexus Pedraza, 21, was shot in the forehead and body, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
She was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead.
Police announced no arrests.
After Highland Park massacre, Illinois Democrats vow sweeping aim at guns: ‘Everything has to be on the table’
Highland Park suspect’s gun collection allegedly included foldable rifle its maker says ‘picks up where handguns leave off’
Highland Park parade shooting has left 8-year-old Cooper Roberts in dire condition, his spinal cord severed
The Latest
The two pets were recovered after someone drove them to the wilderness and abandoned them, and it’s obvious who did it.
After Sun-Times reports exposed questionable tax breaks, Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi tells four people to pay a total of $254,298 for years of tax breaks they shouldn’t have gotten.
Suitable for young and old, the Netflix saga thrills and never dumbs itself down.
Korchinski, the seventh overall pick, is a puck-moving offensive defenseman. Nazar, the 13th pick, is a dynamic-skating center. Rinzel, the 25th pick, is a long-term project defenseman.
Three of the victims were hospitalized in good condition, and one is in serious condition, police said.