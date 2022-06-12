The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 8, 2022
Woman fatally shot during argument in West Lawn

Two women were arguing in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when a male suspect approached and fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was shot while riding a car June 11, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A woman was shot to death Sunday night in the West Lawn neighborhood.

About 7:35 p.m., two women were arguing on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when a male suspect approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.

Alexus Pedraza, 21, was shot in the forehead and body, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead.

Police announced no arrests.

