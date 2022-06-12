The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Person fatally shot during argument in West Lawn

About 7:35 p.m., two females were arguing in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when a male suspect approached and fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was shot to death Sunday night in the West Lawn neighborhood.

About 7:35 p.m., two females were arguing on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when a male suspect approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.

One of the females, whose age wasn’t known, was shot in the forehead and body, police said. She was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead.

Area One detectives are investigating.

