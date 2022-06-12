Person fatally shot during argument in West Lawn

A person was shot to death Sunday night in the West Lawn neighborhood.
About 7:35 p.m., two females were arguing on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when a male suspect approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.
One of the females, whose age wasn’t known, was shot in the forehead and body, police said. She was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead.
Area One detectives are investigating.
