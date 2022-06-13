The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Naked woman assaults CPD officer, steals his squad car and runs him over — then crashes, police say

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the officer was being treated for leg injuries and a cut to his head after the incident Monday.

By  David Struett
 Updated  
A Chicago police officer was run over by a woman who stole his squad car Monday morning, moments after the officer had stopped to find out why she was lying naked on a street in West Garfield Park, according to police.

The woman drove the stolen squad car onto the expressway and crashed near Stroger Hospital, where she was arrested, according to police. The officer was being treated for injuries to his legs and a laceration to his head, CPD Superintendent David Brown told reporters Monday.

The incident began as officers responded to a “woman laying in the street unclothed,” Brown said.

As an officer tried to help her and find out why she was lying in the street, “she charged at the officer, assaulted the officer, got in his squad car” and ran over the officer. She then “drove off, had an accident” and was arrested, Brown said.

Paramedics responded to the injured officer at Jackson Boulevard and Kostner Avenue around 9:40 a.m., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The officer was taken to Stroger Hospital, Merritt said.

“The officer was run over by this woman — legs received some type of injuries as well as a laceration to the head,” Brown said. “The officer is in the hospital being treated as we speak. We’ll get more updates as we learn more. We don’t know why the woman was laying in the street unclothed,” he said.

According to unconfirmed police radio traffic, a dispatcher told police the woman was armed and had driven onto the Eisenhower Expressway. A police officer radioed that the woman had side-swiped five cars on Harrison Street at Damen, not far from Stroger Hospital.

She was arrested and taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation, according to radio traffic.

Additional information has not been released.

