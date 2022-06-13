The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot outside Orr Academy High School on West Side

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was traveling in the backseat of vehicle in the 700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone on foot opened fire Monday, police said.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Man shot outside Orr Academy High School on West Side
Orr Academy High School&nbsp;in the 700 block of North Pulaski.

Orr Academy High School in the 700 block of North Pulaski.

Google Maps

A man was shot outside Orr Academy High School on the West Side Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was traveling in the backseat of vehicle in the 700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone on foot opened fire around 11:30 a.m., police said. Orr Academy is located on the same block.

The man was shot in his back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one else was injured.

Police officers near Orr Academy heard the gunfire and responded to the shooting, according to police radio traffic. Police reported no arrests.

Officials at Orr Academy said all students were safe and that parents would be allowed to pick up their children early Monday. There will be additional security at the end of the day, the school said on Twitter.

Next Up In Crime
Naked woman assaults CPD officer, steals his squad car and runs him over — then crashes, police say
37 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago over weekend
Authorities say 15-year-boy died in Friday shooting in South Chicago alley
Woman found stabbed to death in East Garfield Park; police questioning person of interest
2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Gary nightclub: police
Bail denied for man charged in shooting woman in River North
The Latest
MLB upheld a one-game suspension for the Yankees’ Josh Donaldson.
White Sox
MLB upholds Josh Donaldson’s 1-game suspension, cuts fine to $5,000
MLB special adviser John McHale upheld the penalty after hearing Donaldson’s appeal on Thursday.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
Attorney Kathy Salvi announced a GOP Senate bid earlier this year. This picture, with Salvi, her husband Al, a former GOP Senate nominee himself, and their children is from Kathy Salvi’s 2006 Republican primary House race.
News
Seven Republicans hoping to take on ‘formidable’ U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth
Kathy Salvi’s campaign appears to have the fund-raising edge in the GOP’s U.S. Senate primary with more than $300,000 raised. Robert “Bobby” Piton is her closest fund-raising competitor, with $168,510 raised.
By Jon Seidel
 
Anthony Vicari with his first muskie, caught on a multi-generational Canadian trip, his first.
Outdoors
Celebrating a first muskie and a first Canadian trip with three generations of family
Anthony Vicari earned Fish of the Week honors with his first muskie, caught on his first Canadian trip with three generations of family.
By Dale Bowman
 
A girl was pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach May 30, 2022.
News
Authorities identify man, 75, struck and killed by driver in North Center
Peter Paquette was in a crosswalk at Irving Park Road near Hoyne Avenue when he was struck by an eastbound driver, authorities said.
By David Struett
 
Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss speaks during a news conference in downtown Evanston with faith leaders in support of reparations in the northern suburb Monday afternoon.
Suburban Chicago
Churches join Evanston’s reparations effort
Sixteen congregations of various faiths pledged to raise money to support the cause.
By Stefano Esposito
 