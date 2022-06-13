The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

1 convicted of paying kickbacks to disgraced ex-Bloomingdale Township road commissioner

A jury on Monday convicted Mario Giannini, who worked for Bulldog Earth Movers, at the end of a weeklong trial that featured the testimony of former Bloomingdale Township Highway Commissioner Robert Czernek.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE 1 convicted of paying kickbacks to disgraced ex-Bloomingdale Township road commissioner
A sign for the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.

Former Bloomingdale Township Highway Commissioner Robert Czernek’s plea agreement said he steered more than $700,000 to Bulldog Earth Movers while taking more than $281,000 in kickbacks from Mario Giannini.

Sun-Times file

A worker at a suburban excavation company has been convicted on charges alleging he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks to Bloomingdale Township’s onetime road commissioner, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

A jury on Monday convicted Mario Giannini, who worked for Bulldog Earth Movers, at the end of a weeklong trial that featured the testimony of disgraced former Bloomingdale Township Highway Commissioner Robert Czernek.

Giannini’s defense attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Czernek pleaded guilty in March to honest services wire fraud, claiming he hatched a scheme with Giannini in 2012 that began as a plan to pad Bulldog’s invoices. It then evolved until the men agreed to have Bulldog bill Bloomingdale Township for work it never performed.

The former road commissioner’s plea agreement said he steered more than $700,000 to Bulldog while taking more than $281,000 in kickbacks from Giannini and the company’s owner, Debra Fazio.

But in an extremely rare move last week, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly cleared Fazio of all charges after prosecutors rested their case. Czernek had testified that he never spoke with Fazio about the scheme. Rather, he said Giannini would come speak to him over the years, saying, “We could make some money.”

Czernek also told jurors that, when he once visited Giannini’s shop in Elgin, Giannini decided to show off his collection of toy trucks upstairs. Czernek said Giannini “had to have hundreds of trucks up there.” He told Giannini, “This looks expensive.”

Giannini allegedly replied, “As long as we keep doing what we’re doing, it will be OK.”

Susan Pavlow, Giannini’s defense attorney, pointed the finger throughout the trial at Czernek, who she said can’t be trusted and is a “heavy-weight con man.”

“He is just a corrupt politician in a long line of corrupt politicians,” Pavlow said.

Next Up In Crime
Police seeking to identify suspects in Lake View fatal shooting
Man shot outside Orr Academy High School on West Side
Naked woman assaults CPD officer, steals his squad car and runs him over — then crashes, police say
37 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago over weekend
Authorities say 15-year-boy died in Friday shooting in South Chicago alley
Woman found stabbed to death in East Garfield Park; police questioning person of interest
The Latest
Attorney Kathy Salvi announced a GOP Senate bid earlier this year. This picture, with Salvi, her husband Al, a former GOP Senate nominee himself, and their children is from Kathy Salvi’s 2006 Republican primary House race.
News
Seven Republicans hoping to take on ‘formidable’ U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth
Kathy Salvi’s campaign appears to have the fundraising edge in the GOP’s U.S. Senate primary with more than $300,000 raised. Robert “Bobby” Piton is her closest fund-raising competitor, with $168,510 raised.
By Jon Seidel
 
The White Sox placed catcher Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day injured list.
White Sox
White Sox place Yasmani Grandal on IL, activate RHP Lance Lynn
Lynn will start Monday’s game against the Tigers.
By Gene Farris
 
Police are looking for two people in connection with a fatal shooting in Lake View March 27, 2022.
Crime
Police seeking to identify suspects in Lake View fatal shooting
Police said the two persons of interest were males between 15 and 25 years old.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
News
DNC to hear pitch for Chicago Democratic convention Friday; Pritzker to New Hampshire, Maine
Over the weekend, Pritzker stumps for out-of-state Democrats with a New Hampshire stop sparking more speculation about a presidential bid.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green.
Community activist Ja’Mal Green joins crowded race for mayor against Lightfoot
In a 2021 tweet for which he has apologized, community activist Ja’Mal Green declared: “Lori Lightfoot is resigning tomorrow in a stunning end to her mayorship.” Now, Green wants to bring an “end to her mayorship” by running for the office himself, for the second time.
By Fran Spielman
 